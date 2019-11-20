Mother, 30, arrested for ‘throwing day-old baby into soakaway’

woman throws baby in pit

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Risikat Olabintan, for allegedly throwing her day-old baby into a soakaway in Owode-Yewa in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said her arrest followed a report by members of Ibukun Oluwapo community, Ishaga Surulere area in Owode-Yewa, that some children playing in their backyard heard the cry of a baby from the soak-away and raised an alarm.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Owode-Yewa, Sp Olabisi Elebute quickly led a team of policemen to the scene where the baby was rescued with the assistance of members of the public,” Mr Oyeyemi said in a statement.

The police spokesperson said investigation later revealed that Ms Olabintan gave birth secretly to the baby and threw him inside the soak-away at about 5 a.m.

“On interrogation, she made a confessional statement that she actually gave birth to the baby which is the sixth of her children and that she has no means of feeding them all since her husband has absconded to an unknown destination for quite some time now,” he stated.

Mr Oyeyemi said both the baby and the mother are presently in the hospital for medical attention and the baby is responding to treatment.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, had directed the case transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State for proper investigation.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.