Mother, 30, arrested for ‘throwing day-old baby into soakaway’

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Risikat Olabintan, for allegedly throwing her day-old baby into a soakaway in Owode-Yewa in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said her arrest followed a report by members of Ibukun Oluwapo community, Ishaga Surulere area in Owode-Yewa, that some children playing in their backyard heard the cry of a baby from the soak-away and raised an alarm.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Owode-Yewa, Sp Olabisi Elebute quickly led a team of policemen to the scene where the baby was rescued with the assistance of members of the public,” Mr Oyeyemi said in a statement.

The police spokesperson said investigation later revealed that Ms Olabintan gave birth secretly to the baby and threw him inside the soak-away at about 5 a.m.

“On interrogation, she made a confessional statement that she actually gave birth to the baby which is the sixth of her children and that she has no means of feeding them all since her husband has absconded to an unknown destination for quite some time now,” he stated.

Mr Oyeyemi said both the baby and the mother are presently in the hospital for medical attention and the baby is responding to treatment.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, had directed the case transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State for proper investigation.