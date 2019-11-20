Makinde withdraws crowns from 21 Ibadan ‘kings’ elevated by Ajimobi

Related News

The crises between the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji, and his High chiefs was put to rest on Tuesday when the state government withdrew their crowns as part of the condition to settle out of court.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the Olubadan and some of his chiefs, among whom are the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakulehin and others who are also members of the Olubadan-In-Council had in the last two years been engaged in a conflict.

The crisis reached its peak in August 2017 when the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi, presented staffs of office to about 21 chiefs who were promoted to the status of kings.

Eminent personalities, indigenes of Ibadan, clubs and societies in the ancient city including former President Olusegun Obasanjo had tried to wade into the conflict but were unsuccessful.

New sheriff in town

The crisis was, however, laid to rest on Tuesday when Mr Ajimobi’s successor, Seyi Makinde, withdrew the crowns of the officials as part of the condition to settle out of court.

It was gathered that the Court of Appeal in Ibadan had on August 23 this year referred parties in the controversial coronation to a lower court.

Mr Makinde had opted for an out-of-court settlement to restore peace between the Olubadan and his estranged chiefs.

The appellate court ordered that the case be returned for trial before another judge of the state High Court.

Truce

But, the parties reached agreement on Tuesday when the state High Court in a suit number M/317/2017 filed by Rashidi Ladoja pronounced that the parties in the suit have met and agreed.

Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji

The judgement read by Justice A. Aderemi reads; “That all the gazettes affecting the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land particularly gazette Nos 14 vol. 42 of 23rd August 2017;15 Vol 42of 24 August 2017 and 3vol 43 of 29th March 2018 and the subsequent elevation of High Chiefs and Baale in Ibadan land as Obas during the pendency of this suit be and are hereby set aside.

“That the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit, are hereby revoked.

“That the 1st defendant shall take steps to reconcile all parties involved in the chieftaincy matters to foster unity and harmony in the protection of the tradition of Ibadan land as relates to the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land.”