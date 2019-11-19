Ondo promotes 9,704 public servants as governor appoints four new aides

Related News

The Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Afolabi Adewakun, who stated this on Tuesday, in Akure, added that three civil engineers at the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure were given special promotion for their outstanding performance.

Mr Adewakun said the promotion exercise was part of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the state.

He said a total of 2,261 deserving civil servants were promoted, based on the briefs forwarded to the commission by the service matters department, office of establishment and training, various ministries and extra-ministerial departments.

Mr Adewakun said same exercise also took place in all self-accounting government agencies, boards and parastatals, where 7,443 officers were promoted.

He further stated that 190 officers across various the civil service cadres had been given approval to retire either mandatorily or voluntarily after serving the state.

The chairman said promotion was never automatic as being insinuated in some quarters, adding that only deserving officers benefitted from the exercise.

“I wish to remark that the welfare of workers has continued to be on the front burner since the inception of this administration in February 2017 and that training and retraining programmes have engendered higher productivity, leading to better service delivery for the people of the state.

“In the light of his worker-friendly disposition, Gov. Akeredolu graciously approved the special promotion of one grade level credit for three (3) deserving civil engineers at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for carrying out extensive cost-saving road rehabilitation works across the state.

“This is an indication that any outstanding performance will not go unnoticed and unrewarded by government.

“In line with other statutory functions of the commission, five prospective applicants were recruited into areas of special needs, as approved by the governor; they have since resumed duties,” he said.

Mr Adewakun added that some officers were not considered for promotion due to issues bordering on discipline, like financial embarrassment, prolonged absence from duty without official permission and general misconducts.

“Sanctions such as reprimand, written warning and downgrading have been meted on erring officers. Some officers have also been placed on suspension, pending the final determination of their cases,” he said.

Mr Adewakun urged the newly-promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture by being more productive, dedicated, diligent and absolutely loyal to the service. (NAN)

Meanwhile, Mr Akeredolu on Tuesday approved the appointments of Ebenezer Adekusibe, Lulu Fawehinmi, Clement Dada, as senior special assistants and Peace Odili as special assistant to the governor.

Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

Mr Ajiboye said the appointments were with immediate effect.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adekusibe was made Senior Special Assistant on Finance while Mr Fawehinmi was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Strategy/Communication.

Similarly, Mr Dada was enlisted as Senior Special Assistant on Mobilisation and Mrs Odili made Special Assistant on Public Procurement.

The new appointees were charged to see their appointments as a challenge to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“The governor wishes them success in their respective assignments,” Mr Ajiboye said.

(NAN)