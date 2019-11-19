Twelve corpses burnt as fire razes OAU morgue

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

At least 12 corpses were affected in an early morning fire outbreak on Tuesday at the morgue of the Department of Anatomy, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the affected corpses were kept in the cabin of the morgue.

The spokesperson of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, said the incident was prevented from turning into a major fire outbreak by the combined efforts of the security and fire services units of the University.

Mr Olarewaju said the fire outbreak occurred at about 3 a.m. from an electrical surge. He said the fire affected a section of the morgue where corpses are kept.

“Out of about one hundred and two (102) bodies that are kept in the morgue, twelve (12) were affected by the fire outbreak,” the statement said.

He, however, said the department had informed “those who have kept bodies (corpses) in the morgue.

“Leading other Principal Officers to the scene of the incident, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, assessed the level of damage and instructed immediate repairs to the affected areas.

“The Vice-Chancellor has also constituted a three-member committee to look into the immediate and remote causes of the fire outbreak. Normalcy of academic and administrative activities has since returned to the area,” the official said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.