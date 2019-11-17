Akinlade heads to Supreme Court against Dapo Abiodun

Adekunle Akinlade, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State, on Saturday said he would take his petition against the election of Dapo Abiodun to the Supreme Court.

Mr Akinlade was the main challenger to Mr Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the March 9 exercise. The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Mr Abiodun winner of the election, drawing immediate legal challenge from Mr Akinlade.

Mr Akinlade was backed by Ibikunle Amosun, the state’s former governor who has been enmeshed in scandalous importation of controlled weapons into Nigeria.

Mr Akinlade made his case at the election petitions tribunal in Abeokuta and later at the Court of Appeal. He was defeated by Mr Abiodun at both levels.

At a political gathering on Saturday, Mr Akinlade said he would challenge the November 6 decision of the Court of Appeal which upheld the mid-September ruling of the tribunal.

“As you all know, we rightfully decided to challenge the governorship election results of March 9, 2019,” Mr Abiodun told supporters in Abeokuta. “Subsequently, the election petitions tribunal and the Court of Appeal dismissed our petition on the grounds that the cornerstone of our case was a pre-election matter”.

Mr Akinlade said he consulted with APM leaders on November 15 and they agreed to proceed to the Supreme Court to “further test the strength of our case.”

“Our conviction and believe in the legal system is unshaken despite the two previous judgments,” Mr Akinlade said.

