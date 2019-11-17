PHOTOS: Fayemi attends Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos

Related News

Governor Kayode Fayemi attended the wedding ceremony of a Ayodele Fayose’s son, Tomiwa Fayose, in Lagos on Saturday.

The event drew many important persons to the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event saw the duo bury their political differences to savour the joy of the moment.

Mr Fayemi’s introduction by his predecessor was definitely one of the highlights of the event which had many dignitaries in attendance.

To the delights of many at the event, the politicians who had made headlines over their political differences got along as they laughed while chatting.

Mr Fayemi is a member of the APC. He succeeded Mr Fayose as Ekiti governor after defeating the latter’s anointed candidate.

Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose's son's wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN