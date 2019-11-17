PHOTOS: Fayemi attends Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos

Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose's son's wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN
Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose's son's wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN

Governor Kayode Fayemi attended the wedding ceremony of a Ayodele Fayose’s son, Tomiwa Fayose, in Lagos on Saturday.

The event drew many important persons to the Haven Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event saw the duo bury their political differences to savour the joy of the moment.

Mr Fayemi’s introduction by his predecessor was definitely one of the highlights of the event which had many dignitaries in attendance.

To the delights of many at the event, the politicians who had made headlines over their political differences got along as they laughed while chatting.

READ ALSO: SSS arrests university worker, others for alleged kidnap

Mr Fayemi is a member of the APC. He succeeded Mr Fayose as Ekiti governor after defeating the latter’s anointed candidate.

See photographs from the event below

Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN
Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN
Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN
Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN
Gov Kayode Fayemi of Osun State attends Mr Ayo Fayose’s son’s wedding in Lagos, Western Nigeria. NAN

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.