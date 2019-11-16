Minister canvasses early resolution of LAUTECH crisis

Related News

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State is unfortunate but surmountable.

He made the disclosure during a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Michael Ologunde, on Saturday in Ogbomoso.

The institution, co-owned by Oyo and Osun States, had been battling with crisis over the ownership.

Mr Dare, who is an indigene of the town, said the problem bedevilling the institution were surmountable, assuring them that the university would rise again.

The minister described the recent meeting of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, in Abuja as apt.

He said LAUTECH had consolidated on its leadership position as a University of Technology.

Mr Dare called on stakeholders to collectively work towards returning the institution to the period of uninterrupted academic activities.

The minister promised to play active role in finding lasting solution to the incessant closure of the university, which he described as a `model’.

He said LAUTECH graduates were exceptionally good in their various chosen fields.

Earlier, Mr Ologunde, a professor, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Mr Dare as a Minister, saying his choice was an indication that government truly believed in the youth.

He admonished the minister to use his good office to help humanity and assist educational institutions as moulders of the nation’s future leaders to achieve their mandates.

The minister later delivered the 13th annual lecture of the LAUTECH Alumni Association.

(NAN)