FRSC delists 1,000 special marshals

More than 1,000 dormant Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State had been shown the way out in the last two years, the State Coordinator, Olusola Olojede, has said.

Mr Olojede disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the 2019 Sectoral Workshop of the volunteer arm of FRSC in Lagos.

The biannual workshop is themed: “Special Marshals Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

“We have over 1,500 special marshals in Lagos officially, we have removed so many people for inactiveness. Right now, we intend to recruit more than a thousand.

“If you are not active, we remove you. We don’t want people who just wear the kits for wearing sake.

“We have removed over a thousand in the last two years because in Lagos, we used to have over 3,000 special marshals,” Mr Olojede said.

He said the workshop brought together Special Marshals in the state to share experience on how to improve service for more productivity.

He urged the government to help in maintenance of road infrastructure to reduce accidents.

He said the FRSC volunteer group had done a lot to improve safety on the roads but more were still expected with increased commitment and dedication to the task of saving lives.

“We have done very well and we are going to do more. That is why after this event, we are going to try and get more special marshals recruited to take care of the traffic population in Lagos.

“The population in Lagos is huge, so we need to have more people,” he said.

The state coordinator urged road users to respect other motorists and be patient on the road to reduce rates of crashes and fatalities.

In his keynote address, the FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, thanked the special marshals for volunteering to assist the corps in propagating road safety ideals across the country.

Mr Omeje said: “This is a volunteer arm of FRSC, it is the second arm of the corps. I want to appreciate you for your sacrifices, spending your personal money to ensure safety.