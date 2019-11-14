Why I want South West Development Commission established – Amosun

Related News

Nigerian senator, Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), has explained why he is sponsoring a bill seeking the establishment of South West Development Commission.

He said it is for the development of the people and the South West region.

The bill “South West Development Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2019” was read for the first time during plenary on Thursday.

The introduction of the bill comes a day after the Senate re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

The bill, which scaled first reading on the floor, was passed by the 8th Senate but failed to receive presidential assent.

During a press briefing, the lawmaker said every part of Nigeria should feel concerned about the need to develop their areas.

Mr Amosun said the bill is co-sponsored by other lawmakers from the South West.

“But of course you will notice that there is no way the Nigerian nation can be described without some kind of prominent mention to those from the South West and what we contribute to Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

“Look at just the contribution of Lagos State to Nigeria as a nation. So I think there should be some kind of special status but not just for Lagos alone now.

“Of course we are saying whatever happens in Lagos happens in Ogun State. For me, Ogun State is the industrial hub of Nigeria. See the population that we have and what we are contributing to Nigeria,” he said.

The senator said ‘no place’ will be left behind.

“But in doing that we should not be oblivious of the fact that we need to continue to develop too and that is why we are bringing this Bill.”

He also noted that the Senate will incorporate the bill to a similar bill sponsored by ex-senator Gbenga Ashafa in the eighth Senate.

He, however, noted that the bill was not brought because similar agencies have been created in the North East or South-South.