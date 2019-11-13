Oyo Governorship Election: Adelabu vows to approach Supreme Court over Appeal Court judgement

Adebayo Adelabu
Adebayo Adelabu, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, says he will approach the Supreme Court with his petition against the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Adelabu was reacting to Monday’s judgement of the Appeal Court which set aside the nullification of the petition by the tribunal.

The election petition tribunal had in September dismissed the petition.

However, the Court of Appeal in Ibadan on Monday set aside the tribunal judgement.

The APC candidate said the pronouncement by the Appeal Court has rekindled his hope in the electoral and judicial processes.

Mr Adelabu, in a statement he signed and made available to Premium Times on Wednesday, said he approached the judiciary because he believed he was robbed of victory in the election.

“It is on record that we ran the most organised and issue-driven campaign and our people, having been convinced of our ability to walk the talk, freely gave me their mandate in the election.

“However, the agents of darkness perfected the plan to steal this mandate, hence our recourse to the judiciary to prove their wrongdoing.

“Now that the Appeal Court has set the tone of righting the wrong, I appeal to the good people of Oyo State to hold the peace and go about their lawful activities as we approach the Supreme Court to validate your victory.

“After the darkness, no matter how long it takes, comes sunshine. Victory is certain for us and the mass of the people of our state,” Mr Adelabu said.

