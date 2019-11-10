Two secondary school students drown in Ekiti river

The Ekiti State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the death of two students of Ado Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, who were drowned in Ureje River, on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Caleb Ikechukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti that the corpses of the drowned students had been retrieved and deposited at a morgue.

“We learnt the students went to the river to swim and got drowned. Their bodies had been taken to the mortuary,’’ Mr Ikechukwu said.

He added that full investigations had begun into the circumstances behind the incident.

NAN learnt from an anonymous source in the school that about seven students had, on Friday, scaled the school fence to go for the swimming expedition, during which two of them got drowned.

The source quoted one of the survivors as saying that although four of them jumped into the river, the two victims could not come out alive.

“Those on the river cliff had to raise the alarm for rescue,” the sources said, adding that it was a farmer working nearby, with the help of some local divers, who rescued two of the students.

“They later brought out the bodies of the two other boys,’’ the source said. (NAN)

