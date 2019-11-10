Tanker Explosion: Nigerian undergraduate needs N400,000 for emergency surgery, says mother

Related News

A 300-level student of Peace and Conflict at Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti, needs N400,000 for an emergency surgical operation, her mother says.

Ayomide Oni was her way to school when the bus she was travelling in was involved in an accident involving four vehicles, including a tanker hauling petrol, along Ife-Ibadan road.

The Punch Newspaper reports that 12 people sustained varying degrees of burns on Thursday in Ikire, Osun State.

According to a witness, two trucks loaded with cement, another ferrying petroleum, and a commercial bus were involved in the crash.

The accident which occurred around 3:30 a.m. few kilometres to Naira and Kobo Junction in Ikire led to a diversion of traffic to one lane of the dual carriageway, as people battled to put out the fire.

The content of the tanker later spilt to the other lane of the road, igniting a fire.

Her mother said Ms Oni was initially taken to Oluyoro Catholic Hospital, Ikire but was referred to University College Hospital(UCH), Ibadan on Saturday.

The mother, Musiliu Adeshola, said her daughter is the only surviving victim from the tanker explosion.

Mrs Adeshola appealed to the general public for donations for the emergency surgical operation to save her daughter.

“We need 400,000 for an emergency surgical operation,” she said.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday met Samuel Oni, a 300 level student of Computer Engineering at Fuoye at the hospital.

“She is responding to treatment. Her two legs and hands were bandaged and her face is burnt. According to what her mum told me, she is the only survivor of the incident. The bus caught fire. ”

“They need N400,000 for surgical operation immediately,” he said.

School management reacts

FUOYE’s Dean of Student Affairs, Dosu Malomo, in a series of Whatsapp messages said the university management had been informed of the incident.

“This is to inform all students and the entire university community that the news of unfortunate accident of Ayomide has gotten to the University Authority.

“Right now, the university authority and the medical centre are currently attending to the matter. We pray and assure you that Ayomide will live.”