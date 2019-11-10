Lagos commences recruitment of 1,000 teachers

Lagos state on map
The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has announced its decision to recruit 1,000 secondary school teachers into the state’s Post Primary Teaching Service.

According to a statement made available on the Lagos State Government’s website, the purpose of the recruitment is “to ensure that the standard of secondary school education in the state is in tandem with the 21st century global educational standard under the present administration of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu”.

All interested and qualified Nigerians who are resident in Lagos were asked to visit the TESCOM recruitment portal, @tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng for full details of application procedures.

The portal will be accessible from November 13 to 20.

