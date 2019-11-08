UI lecturers involved in ‘illegal’ financial transactions to be arraigned

Related News

Some lecturers at the University of Ibadan allegedly involved in illegal financial transactions will soon be arraigned, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

This newspaper reported how the financial transactions of a conference meant for the department of mechanical engineering, were allegedly done without transparency.

Amongst those accused of involvement are two professors, Miracle Oyewola and Dare Ademola, who headed the department from 2011- 2012 and 2012-2016 respectively.

In 2018, Chukwuemeka Diji, a PhD holder who succeeded Mr Ademola, wrote the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), demanding an investigation into the ‘corrupt practices’ in the department.

He asked the commission to compel the university to probe the organisation of the Energy, Technology and Management (ETM) conference and its account since 2012- 2016.

PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent gathered then through an official of Guarantee Trust Bank that the account existed between 2012 and 2017, two years after the implementation of Treasury Single Account policy.

TSA policy, which forbids any government parastatal from running a separate bank account, was implemented in 2015.

Meanwhile, Leke Oluwole, the current Head of Department, defended the embattled professors when this reporter confronted him in June.

“The department was running an account before the implementation of TSA. Then when the treasury single account came, we ‘migrated’ the account to the school account. SERVICOM has looked at it and they have holistically done everything,” he said.

When this reporter contacted the Oyo/Ogun zonal commissioner for ICPC, Stephen Pimor, in July, he promised that the agency will ensure a thorough investigation.

‘Victimisation’ of whistleblower

Mr Diji, whose salary was being deducted after he left office in 2017, also alleged that he was being victimised for revealing some of the shady activities.

PREMIUM TIMES on July 7 reported how the senior lecturer has been experiencing ‘illegal’ deductions from his salary since September 2018.

He was later dismissed from the university.

It gathered that the decision to terminate Mr Diji’s appointment was communicated by the University Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (SSDC) on July 8.

When this newspaper sent enquiries to the Vice-Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, for the premise for the termination, he said Mr Diji violated the university rules.

Mr Diji appealed the decision of the committee and denied the allegations of lackadaisical attitude to work.

Although nothing has ensued out of the appeal, Mr Diji has vowed to pursue justice on the ETM scandal and other cases of alleged corrupt financial practices in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Impending prosecution

A reliable source in the ICPC who did not want his name in print because the information is not yet official said the commission has concluded its investigation and the lecturers will soon be charged to court.

“Those lecturers will soon be charged to court,” the source said.

Mr Primor, the ICPC official, declined to comment on the investigation.