Fire engulfs buildings in Lagos community

The Lagos States Emergency Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed another incident of fire outbreak in Lagos. The fire outbreak occurred at Kano street, Ebute Metta Lagos.

Firefighters were said to have arrived at the scene to quench the fire.

According to a statement by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of LASEMA, several shanties in the area have been gutted by fire. The cause could not be ascertained.

“The intensity of the fire has spread to the adjoining buildings. No loss of life nor injury sustained but properties worth fortune had been destroyed,” Mr Okunbor said.

Mr Okunbor added that the Lagos State fire service, police and other first responders are at the scene of the incident working together to curtail the spread of the fire.

However, the fire truck later ran out of water.

This led to a frustrated crowd attacking the firefighters at about 3:24 p.m. The crowd also warned officials not to take photos. They said they lost properties worth millions to the fire outbreak.

The angry mob have also have hampered the recovery process with their irate attitude and constituted a source of security threat to all government officials and responders at the incident scene, Mr Okunbor said.

Nevertheless, the recovery process is still ongoing. LASEMA team and other responders still at the incident site, he said.