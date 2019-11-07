Man arrested for rape

Related News

The Ogun State Police has arrested a 27-year-old man, Adam Kunle, for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Thursday.

He explained the arrest of the suspect on Monday followed a report by the victim (name withheld) who complained at the Ibafo Police Station.

He said the victim said the suspect sneaked into her room while she was asleep in the afternoon and raped her.

“Upon the report, the DCO Ibafo, SP Akindele Adrew quickly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to the station. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the suspect claimed “to have been making advances to the victim for quite some time while the victim had been rejecting his offer”.

The police spokesman said the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention while investigation has commenced.