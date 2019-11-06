Ondo, Ekiti PDP laud Appeal Court sack of Senate spokesperson

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti and Ondo states have applauded the decision of the Appeal Court on Wednesday, removing the spokesperson of the Senate, Dayo Adeyeye, who represents Ekiti South.

The Appeal Court in Kaduna said Mr Adeyeye’s opponent and PDP candidate, Biodun Olujimi, scored the highest number of valid votes during the senatorial election.

The tribunal had relocated its sittings from Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, to Kaduna for reasons of safety and interference.

The court in a unanimous decision read by the lead judge, Uzor Anayawu, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Mrs Olujimi.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday affirmed the decision of the tribunal.

The PDP said that the judgment of both courts did not come as a surprise because the result declared by INEC did not reflect the votes cast in the election.

In a statement by the Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, the party accused INEC of colluding with the APC to steal the mandate given to Mrs Olujimi and PDP at the poll.

“We congratulate all members of our party in the state and particularly congratulate Sen Biodun Olujimi for her courage to fight the battle to a victorious logical conclusion,” the statement said.

“We want to assure all our members that with the victory of Sen Olujimi there is a great future for the Party, what we just need is to walk in unison towards subsequent elections in the State.”

Also, a statement by Zadok Akintoye, the spokesperson for the Ondo PDP, noted that the victory at the appeal court was well deserved and encouraging, praising the judiciary for doing justice.

“The entire leadership, State Working Committee and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (Ondo State) congratulates Senator Mrs Abiodun Olujimi on her victory and judicial revalidation of the mandate freely given to her by the good people of Ekiti South Senatorial District to represent them at the National Assembly,” Mr Akintoye said.

“We commend the judgement by the appellate court that struck out the illegal mandate, viciously, callously and wickedly ascribed to the APC candidate in that election. This judgement reaffirms the dogged determination of Senator Mrs Abiodun Olujimi to provide bold, firm, brave and truthful representation for Ekiti South Senatorial district.

“As a party, we remain assured that Ekiti state would now be better represented at the National Assembly based on a popular and people-centric mandate as affirmed by the tribunal and now by the Appeal Court.”