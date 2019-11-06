Policeman killed as building collapses in Lagos

The building that collapsed
The building that collapsed

The front section of a six-storey building gutted by fire on Tuesday in Lagos Island collapsed, killing a policeman at the scene, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Part of the building located at 43 Martins Street, Lagos Island, collapsed around 8:30p.m. as firemen continued spirited efforts to extinguish the inferno.

NAN reports that part of the burning building collapsed on the policeman, severely injuring one of them while trying to control the surging crowd.

Confirming the death, Olanrewaju Elegushi, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Lagos Central Business District, told NAN that the policeman died in hospital following injuries sustained in the building collapse.
