Fire guts shopping plaza in Balogun market

A five-storey building that serves as a shopping plaza at Balogun market was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire started at a section on the fifth floor of the building. Efforts were ongoing to quench the fire at the time of this report.

The fire occurred at the Mandiillas axis of the popular Balogun market.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said officials of LASEMA have been deployed to the scene and other responders are on ground to put out the fire.

He added that security officials, traffic officials, Lagos Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and other agencies are also present.

The cause of the fire and the number of shops affected was yet to be ascertained.