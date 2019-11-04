Police raid ‘torture centre’ in Oyo, free 259

Police officers from the Oyo State Police Command on Monday raided an Islamic school located at Ojoo area of Ibadan, the state capital and freed 259 students who were being maltreated, an official has said.

The school is operated by Ismail Olore.

The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, who led his men to the scene of the incident, said he freed 34 females, 191 males, 11 children, “and 23 sick ones who were allegedly detained and chained for the past two to 10 years ago.”

Mr Olukolu who addressed journalists at the school, said that four suspects have been arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the victims will be taken to ‘reformation’ centres in order to give them urgent medical attention.

“Oyo State government is involved in the evacuation process, and the police are currently investigating to unravel the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion in the state, Fausat Sanni, said the situation was very pathetic but said: “the state government is currently on top of the situation”.

Mrs Sanni said, “We got a distress call in our office this afternoon, and we came immediately to the scene of the incident. We have made arrangements to evacuate some of them to the hospital, as well as our correctional homes.”

The Director of Ali Institute for Qur’an Memorisation, Ali Abdussalam, had earlier described some ‘schools’ in the city “claiming to be rehabilitation centres’ as torture centres.”

Mr Abdussalam, a former president (Amir), Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), University of Ibadan, spoke during the graduation ceremony of the institute.

He said those centres “should not be linked to Islam because they (owners) do not have good motive before they (centres) were set up”.

“That is why I said that we have a motive. The motive is to breed youth that will change the society for positive. If you observe those places that you just mentioned, you ask yourself, what kind of people established those places? They are people of questionable characters.

“And there is no way that you will be a teacher, when you have a wrong education, the students that you will teach will take after that your wrong education. That is what caused Boko Haram. You will see that they are giving the wrong education. This affected them.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: "OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY". Click here for more...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.