Sanwo-Olu redeploys three perm secs, inaugurates two others

Related News

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn-in two Permanent Secretaries and redeployed three others for effective performance and service delivery.

Speaking during the ceremony in Lagos on Monday, Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the permanent secretaries to key into the realization of the current government’s agenda.

The governor told them to take practical steps towards achieving the developmental agenda established by his administration.

“’Today’s exercise brings to 11, the number of permanent secretaries we will swear-in within five months, this effort speaks to our economic agenda.

“We are aware of our challenges as a state, this is the reason we identified your various skills, levels of competence and dedication to work,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the permanent secretaries would bring their knowledge to bear in the service of the state.

Muritala Shefiu and Olusegun Ogboye were sworn-in as permanent secretaries Treasury Office and Ministry of Health, respectively.

Olawale Musa was redeployed from Ministry of Transportation to the Office of the Chief of Staff, while Abimbola Umar was moved from Treasury Office to Debt Management Office.

In another development, Mr Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated the Projects, Finance and Process Compliance Audit Committee and the Standing Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools.

He said the two committees were established to support the state government’s move to deliver on its promises of good governance to people.

“The essence of the committees is to ensure that dividends of democracy are felt by the people,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said that the Projects, Finance and Process Compliance Audit committee should obtain quality evidences on the status of critical capital projects in the state.

The governor also charged the Standing Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools to evolve ways of transforming the educational ecosystem of the state.

He said the state government declared a state of emergency in the educational system because of its interest in the development of youths.

Advertisement

“So we are doing it at different levels, the infrastructure, curriculum, training and teachers’ quality,” he said.

Members of the committee are Josephine Williams- Chairman, Yetunde Idowu, Hakeem Smith, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins and Foluso Mustapha.

The Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools comprised of Hakeem Smith (Chairman), Yetunde Holloway, Adebanjo Olusegun and Babatunde Rajh-Label.

In his speech, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state Head of Service, said the two committees had already commenced their assignments.

He said the committee would work with relevant ministries and departments to ensure effective delivery of their mandates.

(NAN)