Nigerians condemn expulsion of student over Facebook post, demand reinstatement

Several Nigerians have condemned the expulsion of Ifemosu Adewale, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) in Ogun State, over a Facebook post.

They also demanded his reinstatement.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how FUNAAB expelled the student who drew the attention of the public to the alleged indiscriminate arrest of his colleagues by the police and incessant robbery attacks on the campus.

The student, in his second year at the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, was issued his expulsion letter on Friday.

Before the Facebook post that led to his expulsion, Mr Adewale was known on campus for a series of posts condemning alleged maladministration of the university including poor welfare on campus.

The university management in an expulsion letter to Mr Adewale said the article written by the student was “a misrepresentation of fact about the university.”

Other Nigerian students who have been punished in the past for airing their views include Olorunfemi Adeyeye, who was rusticated by the University of Lagos in 2016 and Kunle Adebajo, who was rusticated from University of Ibadan in 2018 over critical articles.

Reactions

Nigerians on Sunday used the hashtag #JusticeForIfemosu and #ReinstateIfemosu to condemn the expulsion and demand his reinstatement.

EndSARS campaigner, Segun Awosanya, in his Twitter post, promised to take up the case.

“By the Almighty Grace of God we shall be taking up this case. The level of impunity in our citadel of knowledge is astronomical. An example will be made of this abuse of power by people who should know better. @SIAF_NG @citizen_gavel @PeluOlajengbesi @KcUzoka @AbdulMahmud01”

Activist and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, in a series of tweets, questioned the expulsion and threatened to write to the National Human Rights Commission and Minister of Education to intervene.

“Dear VC Fed. Uni of Agric Abeokuta,

Why did you expel Michael @ifemosumichael for writing an open letter dated July 13th, 2019 urging you to look into incessant robbery of Funaabites and the worsening welfare of students in the last 2yrs? CC: @unaabweb”

“We will be writing the National Human Rights Commission and Minister of Education to intervene on this matter 1st thing tomorrow morning”.

A former Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani, also took to his twitter to condemn the act.

“Expelling students and Sacking workers for facebook or Twitter postings is likely to intensify in view of the growing culture of intolerance to criticisms and the establishment discomfort with the social media.”

Other posts:

Ez@_iamezekiel posted:

A student of FUNAAB, Adewale Ifemosu has been expelled by the institution mangt for calling the attention of the mangt to issues affecting students of the school. We are taking every measure to ensure this injustice doesn’t stand. Retweet #ReinstateIfemosu #JusticeForIfemosu

Kollinburg @olilykinz

This tyrannical actions is not only in Funnab It evolves around all tertiary institutions in Nigeria the fear of not to be expelled is the reason people kip shut and just and want to graduate and leave #JusticeForIfemosu

OLUWAFEMI CASTRO @EFEMCASTRO

For speaking the truth, he was expelled! For writing for freedom of funaabites in the hands of the wicked management and Police, he was expelled expelled #justiceForIfemosu #JusticeForIfemosu #JusticeForIfemosu #JusticeForIfemosu

MB Buhari @mbbuharii

The expulsion of students by Varsities on the basis of Social Media posts speaks a lot on our intolerance to criticisms. Oops! This is a country that negates freedom of expression & information. What do you expect of the Varsities? #JusticeForIfemosu #ReinstateIfemosu

I GO TALK AM AS I SEE AM @tifeh_Kash

How can a student be expelled because he wrote an open letter to call the attention of the university to the bad welfare of her students? This is highest level of disregard to students. This shouldn’t be allowed to pass like every other. #JusticeforIfemosu #FUNAAB

iAdekunle @doublewealth07

Wrong move #FUNAAB.. that institution is meant to train us to be bold, courageous and vocal… Not to kill our moral because of some selfish interest or whatsoever.. #justiceforIfemosu

Kollinburg @olilykinz

We pay unnecessary bills in schools there are misappropriation of funds in schools Unhealthy management of schools property Indiscipline within the school management All this are what elope in tertiary institutions We must start speaking up #JusticeForIfemosu

Olayemi @Olayemi03556704

Replying to @isha_oshaa and @ifemosumichaelI am also a funaabite and everything Ifemosu has said is nothing but the truth. It’s high time we start facing reality in this Country and I’m appealing to those that can address this issue properly that they should pls stand up for Ifemosu Michael #JusticeForIfemosu