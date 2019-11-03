Lagos FRSC records 419 road crashes, 84 deaths in nine months

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command says it recorded 419 road traffic crashes (RTC) in the last three quarters of 2019.

The Sector Commander, Hyginus Omeje, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that 84 people were killed in the crashes during the period.

Mr Omeje said that 1,396 people were involved in the road crashes in the first quarter, 817 in the second quarter and 909 people in the third quarter ended in September.

According to him, a total of 209,221 and 291 people were injured in the three quarters.

“In the last three quarters, we have had crashes that depict an increase in some of the indices that we usually measure.

“In the first quarter, we recorded 16 fatalities.

“We had 124 crashes out of which 16 fatalities were recorded, 67 were serious and 41 were minor.

“In the second quarter, the total crashes increased to 140 while the fatalities also increased from 16 to 22.

“Sixty two were serious while 56 minor fatalities were recorded.

“In the third quarter, the total number of crashes rose to 155, with 24 fatalities.”

He decried the increasing fatalities, saying “we have a problem with the numbers of crashes and fatalities’’.

“We are alarmed by the number of people killed.

“In the first quarter, 24 people died in road accidents, 28 in the second quarter, and 32 died in the third quarter.’’

He said that although the corps had set a target of reducing RTC in 2019 by 20 per cent and fatalities by 25 per cent, it had to do more work considering the trend of RTC in the command.

Omeje, who frowned at the negative attitude of most road users, warmed that the FRSC would intensify enforcement and public enlightenment on safety.

He said that the Lagos/Ogun zonal command had flagged off the awareness campaign at Ojota Park, which he said, would be replicated in various sector commands, unit commands and nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, road users and pedestrians need to be educated more on how best to use the road.

He said that human factors had been responsible for more than 80 per cent of crashes on the roads.

“We want to change the attitudes and disposition of motorists to the use of the road.

“Drivers, passengers and pedestrians have roles to play.

“I acknowledged the fact that the state of the road is an issue, but it is not as important as the human element and mechanical factors,’’ he added.

Mr Omeje, therefore, urged motorists to always be patient while on the road.

He noted that the job of road safety should not be left to those wearing uniform alone but all should be involved. (NAN)