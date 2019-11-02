Four escape death as buildings collapse in Lagos

Four escape death as buildings collapse in Lagos
Four escape death as buildings collapse in Lagos

Four persons escaped death following the collapse of four uncompleted two-storey buildings at about 4:10 p.m. at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that all the four collapsed buildings were under construction.

“LASEMA officials have already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“In the ongoing operation at the Glover court construction site with a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction and five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse.

“The only construction worker reportedly still trapped under rubbles of the collapsed building is 24-year-old Yomi, as all other workers have been accounted for,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He urged Lagos residents within the vicinity of the incident to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said one of the rescued victims from the incident was receiving treatment.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.