Rep appoints 60 personal aides

The ongoing house of reps voting to elect new speaker
House of Reps

A member of the House of Representatives, Ikengboju Gboluga (PDP-Ondo), has appointed 60 of his party supporters as personal aides.

In a statement issued by his Media Consultant, Israel Fagbemigun, on Friday in Abuja, Mr Gboluga said the appointments were “in recognition of their contributions.”

Mr Gboluga, who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo State, said the appointees would work with him in providing service to his constituents.

The lawmaker said the appointments were to give the new aides “a sense of belonging and financial appreciation.”

According to him, the decision to appoint the unprecedented high number of aides is in recognition of their contributions to his election victory.

The lawmaker said many others who did not make the list will be appreciated and rewarded in upcoming empowerment programmes.

Some of those appointed included Niyi Akinnola, Chief of Staff and Daso Feyiropo, Special Adviser on Special Duties.

Others were Akin Emorioye, Oriola Akinrinwa, Tayo Ogungbemi, Omololu Akinbo, Dami Olowodugba, Gbenga Adeyehun, Olapade Omowole, Kunle Balogun and John Belie both appointed as Special Advisers.

The lawmaker said the appointments take effect from November 1.

(NAN)

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.