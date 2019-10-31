Appeal Court validates Osun PDP lawmaker’s election

Related News

The Court of Appeal court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has reaffirmed the the victory of Bamidele Salam, the House of Representatives member representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo Federal constituency of Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that in a unanimous decision read by Justice Muhammed Danjuma, the court, on Thursday, upturned the judgement of the election petition tribunal delivered on September 2.

This newspaper reported how the tribunal ordered for fresh elections in 12 polling units of the federal constituency after Mr Salam’s victory was challenged by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adejare Bello.

The appellate court, however, said the Tribunal wrongfully applied the provisions of the Electoral Act in determining overvoting as the records presented before it did not prove the allegations of the petitioner.

In his reaction to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Salam, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said: “I dedicate this victory to God and all people of good conscience in Nigeria.”

“It is quite challenging to have gone through all the stress but I believe it is for a purpose which God knows. I can only show my gratitude to God and my constituents by dedicating myself afresh to greater, better and untiring selfless service.”