Flood sacks Badagry communities

Many residents of Oropo, Itoga and Samuel Ekundayo communities in Badagry, Lagos State, have abandoned their homes and taken refuge in other locations following serious flooding in the areas.

While many residents relocated from the communities since the flooding worsened few weeks ago, others parked their cars several miles away and waded through the floods in rain boots to access their houses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the flooding was worsened by the abandoned Samuel Ekundayo/Toga road project, causing perennial flooding ravaging the communities.

Some of the affected residents told NAN in Badagry on Sunday that the drainage system was blocked, thus obstructing the free flow of water, thereby flooding the areas.

NAN reports that many churches in the area did not open for service on Sunday as the flood had taken over the entire area, while some landlords and church leaders hired pumping machines to remove water out of their buildings.

“Flood has taken over our houses, shops and streets, we can’t go to church and people outside cannot come back home; children cannot go to school.

“We want the government to help us channel the water from the drainage to the rivers because our community is now covered with flood due to the continuous downpour,” said Idowu Jimoh, a landlord in Itoga area.

Another resident of Oropo community, John Gbenu, called for speedy completion of the abandoned Sanuel Ekundayo/Itoga road project to save the area from perennial flooding.

“Government should please call on the contractors working on the road to start work again, we have seen the worst and we do not want government to abandon us this way,” said the distraught resident.

He appealed to the Lagos State Government to order the contractor handling the road project to urgently complete the drainage for easy passage of floodwater into the canal.

(NAN)