Ladoja and I have no plans to join APC – Alli

Sharafadeen Alli
Sharafadeen Alli [PHOTO CREDIT: InsideOyo.com]

A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the last governorship election in the state, Sharafadeen Alli, have dismissed speculations in the state that they would be moving into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ladoja, a ZLP leader, was the state governor between 2003 and 2007 while Mr Alli was the secretary to the state government under Mr Ladoja’s administration. Both men were then members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

There were rumours that the two, who were prominent in the alliance that helped Governor Seyi Makinde win the last election on the platform of the PDP, wanted to leave the ZLP for the APC.

But the two chieftains of ZLP on Sunday denied the rumour.

Mr Ladoja rallied Mr Alli of ZLP and Olufemi Lanlehin of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to step down for Mr Makinde so as to present a common front against the APC’s Adebayo Adelabu.

While Mr Alli turned down his appointment by Mr Makinde as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Mr Lanlehin also pulled out of the coalition, alleging the governor was lopsided in his appointments and was not fulfilling his agreement with the coalition partners.

READ ALSO: APC berates Gov. Makinde, Speaker over N7.6 billion loan

Mr Alli in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said, “That Senator Ladoja and I, are leaving ZLP for APC was concocted to distort facts and heat up the polity.”

He said they had never contemplated dumping the ZLP but were working hard to promote the party in the state.

“Following some statements going viral on social media, that plans have been concluded that we are moving to the APC, I want to state categorically that it is not true.

“We have never contemplated dumping our party, ZLP for any party. Our leader, Senator Ladoja and (I) are dissociating ourselves from the said story.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

“I want to state that the rumour was concocted by the people who believed we have to either move to where they belong or where they want us to belong.

“The general public and our teeming supporters should ignore the rumour and focus on the future of our great and forward-looking party.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.