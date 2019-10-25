Oyetola inaugurates four new High Court judges

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, on Friday, swore-in four state High Court judges, with a promise of better welfare for the judiciary.

The new judges are Mathias Agboola, Lawrence Arojo, Olorunfemi Ajanaku and Sikiru Oke.

Mr Oyetola, during the swearing-in ceremony in Osogbo, said his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for the three arms of government to operate and function efficiently, effectively and productively.

The governor, who described the judiciary as sine qua non to the socioeconomic, political and democratic sustainability of any society, said that his administration would ensure the independence of the judiciary.

He said: “The swearing-in of these judges barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the state Executive Council is a testament to the readiness of our administration to fortify and give an enabling environment to the three arms of government.

“This is to ensure that they offer efficient services that will deliver our development agenda without compromising their individual responsibilities.

“Judiciary is an important arm of government; the last hope of the common man and the face of the presence of rule of law in a polity.

“It is our hope that with these appointments, the interest of justice will be better served in the state.

“Our administration will continue to offer improved welfare package to the judiciary and give it an enabling environment to discharge its services with unblemished integrity.”

“Indeed, the judiciary is our ally in our resolve to uplift our state and offer qualitative and equitable service to the people. I thank them for their services to the state and the people.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

The governor urged the judiciary to continue to uphold the tenets and ethics of impartiality, equity, independence and incorruptibility, which were the hallmark of the bench and the bar.

He commended the state Chief Judge, Oyebola Ojo, for providing the right leadership for the judiciary.

“As a government, we hold the judiciary in high esteem and we have enjoyed a high level of uncompromising support and relationship from that arm of government,” Mr Oyetola said.

Speaking on behalf of the new judges, Mr Agboola lauded the governor for counting them worthy to further serve the people of the state at higher positions.

He expressed their readiness to contribute their own quota towards the advancement of the state and the administration of justice.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.