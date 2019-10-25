Flooding: Isheri North residents send distress call to Sanwo-Olu

The residents of Isheri North Residential Scheme have sent a distress call to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the persistent flooding in their estate.

In a letter to the governor dated October 24, the residents said they have been ”deeply devastated, distressed and virtually comatose from the latest bashing we are currently receiving from the perennial annual flooding of our Estate.”

”This 2019 version is the worst ever and we have been knocked down, flat on our backs.”

Lagos has recorded steady rains over the past few weeks with incidents of flooding and fatalities across the state.

This month, an 11-year-old boy and a man who came to rescue him were swept away by flood in the Alimosho area of the state.

In Isheri, the residents said one of the occupants of the estate, Manny Philipson, lost his life recently because he could not be evacuated to a hospital on time due to the vehicle breaking down ”in the high volume of water.”

”Hundreds of families have been displaced and brutally traumatised. No help or succour from anywhere. We are on our own,” the letter to the governor read.

The residents said Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State visited Isheri, whom they share boundaries with, on October 22 to commiserate with flood victims in the area and assure them of a swift response to their distress.

”Keeping his words, the governor (Mr Abiodun) sent a delegation the following day, Wednesday 23rd October, to see what immediate remedial action that could quickly be taken to relieve the residents.

”This delegation was led by the deputy governor of Ogun State. This is political will in action,” the residents said.

The Isheri North residents said they are still waiting to get the attention of Mr Sanwo-Olu because they feel ”abandoned and orphaned.”

”When will he come to our battered community? Of course, he sent a permanent secretary to come and assess the situation. But that is putting the cart before the horse.

”The political leadership should be in the forefront and then empower the bureaucracy with authority and funds to move in and perform. That is the way to go.”

