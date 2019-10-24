Ondo govt reacts as meat of cows killed by lightning sells

Related News

It was a feeling of disgust among residents of Ikare Akoko in Ondo State when it was discovered that beef from cows struck dead by a thunderstorm was being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

On Tuesday night, a herd of cattle was hit by a thunderstorm, killing eight cows at Ekan-Ile area of Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North-East local government area of the state.

Instead of disposing of the dead cows, it was gathered that their herdsman sold the meat to butchers who were unaware of what happened to the cows.

The Director of Environmental Health Services in Akoko Northeast Local Government, Yemisi Adeniyi, and her counterpart from Akoko Northwest, Ojo Anthony, confirmed the development.

They also said sales of the meat had been suspended in the area, while some butchers who were attempting to take the meat to the market were arrested.

Officials of the state health services had mobilised to the site of the slaughter of the unhealthy cows on Thursday morning and seized the remaining meat.

The officials cautioned the people of Akoko to stay away from cow meat in the next few days to avoid consuming the controversial meat.

The Chairman of Butchers’ Association in Ikare, Kabiru Ismaila, said he was working with government’s environmental health officials to ensure such cow meats were not sold in Akoko markets.

It was the second time thunderstorm would strike dead a large number of cows in Ondo State, a development that had been described as mysterious.

Only in September, 36 cows were destroyed by thunder in Ijare, in Ifedore local government area of the state.

The herdsmen, however, did not attempt to sell the cows as they were left to rot away in the bush with fears that it could pose health hazards to residents of the community.

The community heads at Ijare had attributed the incident on the anger of their deity in reaction to the desecration of their “holy” sites by the Fulani herders.