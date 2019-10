Truck kills man along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Related News

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), on Wednesday, said one person died while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that involved two trucks along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Tope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun that the accident happened about 8.15 a.m.

Mrs Oseni explained that the accident occurred when a Benz truck marked AG 685 MRK, which was heading to Sango-Ota from Abeokuta broke the side mirror of a Scania truck with registration number LSR 74 XV.

“The Scania truck tried to block the Benz truck driver for breaking his side mirror and in the process, rammed into a Suzuki and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration numbers QJ 108 FST and JGB 675 WU respectively.

“The driver of the Suzuki died on the spot while the two passengers of the Bajaj comprising of father and son sustained various degrees of injuries,’’ he said.

The unit commander said that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital while the survivors were receiving medical treatment.

Mrs Oseni, however, advised motorists be patient, saying that two wrongs could not make a right. (NAN)