How we killed suspected smuggler- Customs

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command, on Monday said it shot dead a suspected smuggler (name withheld) who tried to disarm one of its officers.

The Customs’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement said some alleged smugglers were intercepted in a vehicle loaded with prohibited items suspected to be smuggled into Nigeria from Owode-Yewa border area of the state.

He said one of the suspected smugglers was shot dead when he attempted to disarm a custom officer.

“At the initial stage, the suspected smuggler conveying the aforementioned items took to his heels and later mobilised his compatriots for mob action against lawful officers.

Read also:

“In the process, the suspected smuggler and owner of the smuggled items engaged an armed officer in a physical battle in a bid to disarm him. In the ensuing struggle, the officer appropriately exercised his superior power in self-defence leading to the death of the yet to be identified smuggler,” Mr Maiwada said.

He said the deceased has been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary pending further investigation.