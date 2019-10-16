Fayemi presents scorecard on one-year election anniversary

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, says his administration will deliver more developmental projects next year with its understanding with several development partners and international financial institutions.

Presenting his scorecard before the state House of Assembly on Wednesday to mark his first anniversary in office, Mr Fayemi said Ekiti now enjoys strong ties with the African Development Bank(AfDB), Islamic Bank, United States of America Development for International Affairs(USAID), World Health Organisation(WHO), British Department for International Affairs(DFID) and other federal government agencies.

“All these agencies are now working assiduously with us to ensure massive development and turning around of decrepit facilities into models,” the governor said.

He said the newly revamped Ikun Dairy Farm would produce 9,000 litres of milk daily, while the social security scheme had been relaunched to give stipends to the elderly Ekiti men and women to alleviate poverty in the system.

“As we progress into the future, we are hopeful that we will do better in our second year because we have laid a solid foundation. We are looking forward to a future full of Hope, a future without poverty and a future with progress and prosperity,” he said.

“You should expect more developmental projects next year, because the African Development Bank-funded airport, Ado Ekiti Ring road, dualisation of Ado-Akure road, 1000 kilometre rural roads across all the 16 councils and others would have been completed in our second year.”

The governor also promised not to renege on his promise to begin the implementation of the N30,000 minimum for the state’s workers at the end of October.

He assured that all the salary and pension arrears owed the workers and pensioners would be paid.

Mr Fayemi urged those nursing the fear that the arrears valued at N57 billion had become a bad debt, should change their minds.

The governor upon inauguration promised to defray the arrears in his first year in office. Mr Fayemi regretted his inability to clear the arrears as promised due to paucity of funds.

“Let me assure our workers that your salary arrears are not bad debt,” he said.

“I acknowledge your contributions to the growth of our state and as a government, we are going to ensure that we pay all that is outstanding.”

He, however, tasked the people to pay their taxes for the state to have enough funds to develop more facilities for the use of the populace.

The House Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, stated that Mr Fayemi’s second term was ordained by God to stop what he described as ill-tempered and oppressive administration of the immediate past government.

“From the cross-section of the opinions of the citizens of the state, and many stakeholders home and abroad, we make bold to say that you are delivering on your promises and truly walking the talk,” the Speaker said.

“No doubt, the unbelievably level of impunity, financial recklessness, and systematic dehumanisation of the psyche of our people, have made the surgical clearing of the Augean stable challenging and tasking.

“I am assuring you that we are together on the journey to restore the values and reigniting the dignity of Ekiti man and woman.”

But the Peoples Democratic Party has written off the governor’s administration, saying his one year in office was a “colossal failure” with no visible achievement to showcase.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Jackson Adebayo, said “the several billions of naira collected as allocations to the state from the Federal Government by the governor has been grossly mismanaged with other funds and grants squandered to please the pocket of his cronies.”

The PDP said Governor Fayemi has dragged Ekiti State back from the development trends he met on ground when he assumed office on October 16, 2018.

“With all the seriousness that the immediate past government of PDP put into accelerated development of infrastructure in the state, there is enough opportunity for Governor Fayemi to build upon, rather he has chosen to pull the gear of progress to reverse mode,” the statement said.

“Ekiti State has found itself in this pity situation because the governor and his team are bereft of ideas of development and ethos of building a state but only conspired to snatch power to enrich themselves.”

The PDP cited the case of the new Oja-Oba international market which was almost completed by the last administration with enough money left for the completion, but still remained as it was in October 2018.

“Street lights installed by the last administration and other urban beautification projects are no more being maintained by the Fayemi government; roads that have only a few meters to be completed have not been touched in a whole year of Fayemi administration,” the party said.

“Nothing has been done in any school or hospitals in the State in the past one year, the extension of pipe-borne water projects in Ado Ekiti is that of the Federal government without any contribution from the State.

“The only project that would have been attributed to the present government is the civic centre which Fayemi claimed was nearly completed in his first term, it was reawarded and yet it’s still under construction with frontage painting to deceive Ekiti people again.”