Lagos waterways authority begins clearing of water hyacinth

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Tuesday said that it had commenced clearing and harvesting of water hyacinth in waterways in the state to further ensure safety.

The General Manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Emmanuel said that the authority had commenced the water hyacinth clearing operation at Ikorodu axis of the waterways and that the operation would be extended to other locations.

“The authority is currently pegging Ikorodu axis on waterways. We peg water hyacinth and clear it appropriately and harvest it off the waterways so as to ensure smooth and safe operations among the waterways stakeholders.

“Our goal, mandate and commitment are to ensure safety of operators and commuters along waterways. We are dedicated to this and we will not let the state down.

“After this water hyacinth is taken to land, it will then be recycled by a Non-Governmental Organisation called the Mitimeth recyclers, who is currently turning the water hyacinth into products that people can use in their homes,” Emmanuel said.

The managing director said the authority after clearing the Ikorodu axis would move to Bariga and Oworonshoki axis as well as other locations.

On the assurances to Lagos residents, Mr Emmanuel said that LASWA would not relent in its effort to ensure safety through strict adherence to waterways rules and regulations by all stakeholders and operators.

“We are very mindful of the fact that this is the season of water hyacinth and we are going to do our best to ensure stakeholders have smooth operations with highest regards for safety of passengers.

“This is the season of high tides and water hyacinth, we are appealing to all boat captains to abide by all safety measure and definitely do not over speed,” the LASWA boss said.

NAN reports that water hyacinth, dirt and weeds on waterways pose serious danger to safety on waterways. (NAN)

