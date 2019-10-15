Osun, Oyo State Assemblies to meet on LAUTECH ownership crisis

LAUTECH
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho

The Osun House of Assembly and its Oyo State counterpart, are now set to resolve the ownership crisis rocking the jointly-owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso and its teaching hospital in Osogbo.

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, made this disclosure at the plenary session of the state Assembly in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said stakeholders and all other parties involved should maintain caution until the matter is resolved amicably.

“The house will initiate a meeting with the Oyo State House of Assembly to find a lasting solution to the crisis, therefore, we urge caution on both sides.

READ ALSO: One year after PREMIUM TIMES report, Oyo govt moves to tackle child labour

“We also urge all parties to stop the media war on both the social and conventional media.

“The two visitors of the institution; the governors of Osun and Oyo states, will meet and visit the institutions to make sure the ownership matter is quickly resolved.

“Workers at the institutions and people of both states are advised to remain calm as the Assemblies and the governors will work out a lasting solution to the crisis.

“We have constitutional power to legislate on the ownership issue, and to review the laws and bills that established the institutions.

“The House and the visitors have the power to resolve the issue; therefore, people should remain calm till we find a lasting solution,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the recent ownership crisis emanated from accusations and counter-accusations from the Oyo and Osun governments on their financial obligations to the institutions.

(NAN)

