Lagos Assembly inaugurates 36 Standing Committees

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday inaugurated 36 standing committees for effective operation of the oversight function of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the ninth assembly had been operating with ad-hoc committees since its inauguration on June 7.

Speaking at the inauguration during the plenary, Mr Obasa named himself the Chairman of Selection Committee while the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, would chair the Ethics and Privileges Committee.

He said the House Services would be headed by Tijani Olatunji; Public Accounts (Local), Fatai Mojeed; Agriculture, Kehinde Joseph; Economic Planning and Budget, Gbolahan Yishawu.

Mr Obasa said: “Other committee chairmen are Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Kazeem Raheem; Education, Yinka Ogundimu; Science and Technology, Olanrewaju Afini; Environment, Desmond Elliot.

“Also included are Energy and Mineral Resources, Folajimi Mohammed; Waterfront Infrastructure, Ibrahim Layode, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Nurudeen Akinsanya; Procurement, Lukman Olumoh, while Transportation goes to Temitope Adewale.

The speaker said the Commerce and Industry would be headed by Sanni Okanlawon; Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mojisola Meranda; Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun.

He said the Wealth Creation committee would be headed Jude Idimogu; Central Business District (CBD), Mojisola Alli-Macualy; Health Services, Akeem Shokunle; Establishment, Pension and Training, Rasheed Makinde.

Mr Obasa explained that Inter-Parliamentary Committee would be headed by Fatai Oluwa; Finance, Rotimi Olowo; Tourism, Saka Solaja; Youth and Sports, Olowobi Ajani; Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Victor Akande.

“Lands, Adedamola Kasunmu; Housing, Bisi Yusuff; Information and Strategy, Tunde Braimoh; Local Government Administration, Olayiwola Sobur.

“Others include Legislative Compliance Committee headed by Rauf Age-Sulaiman; Overseas and Investment, Sylvester Ogunkelu and Public Private Partnership, Noheem Adams,” he said.

The speaker advised the committee chairmen to live up to expectations by serving their respective committees diligently.

(NAN)