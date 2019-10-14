29 passengers escape death as commercial bus plunges into Lagos Canal

Accident Scene in Lagos
Accident Scene in Lagos

The 29 passengers on a board a commercial bus that plunged into a canal in front of the National Theatre complex, Iganmu, Lagos, on Monday. were all rescued unhurt, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

It was learnt that the vehicle, with registration number MUS 68 XH, suddenly developed technical problem and plunged into the canal opposite National Theatre entrance.

The driver of the bus, Augustine Okorie, who spoke to NAN, described the survival of the passengers as a “miracle’’.

“I was bringing in 29 passengers from Shinbiri area in Okokomaiko along the Badagry Expressway and on getting to the front of the National Art Theatre, I lost control and the vehicle plunged into the canal.

“As I was about to change the gear and could not do that immediately, the vehicle started to swerve uncontrollably and before you know what was happening, we found ourselves inside the canal.

“In spite of the situation, I was so worried about my conductor who was hanging by the door, but we thank God none of us sustained injury,” Mr Okorie said.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who refused to be identified, told NAN at the scene of the accident that they quickly alerted other emergency and traffic management agencies who assisted in the quick rescue of occupant of the vehicle.

NAN, however, reports that the vehicle was brought out of the canal 30 minutes later by officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.