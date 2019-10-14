Police arrest NANS officials over alleged misappropriation of funds, sale of bus

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The police in Oyo State have arrested the chairman of Joint Campus Committee (JCC) of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the state, Olujuwon Asubiojo, and the treasurer of the union, Akeem Ajibade, over alleged misappropriation of funds and illegal sale of the association’s bus.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone conversation on Monday that the student leaders were arrested following a petition alleging they embezzled NANS’ funds and sold off its bus.

Our correspondent gathered that the police invited Mr Asubiojo and some executive members of the association on Saturday, following the petition.

Messrs Asubiojo and Ajibade were being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, Ibadan as at the time of filing this report.

Mr Asubiojo was arrested Saturday evening during an executive meeting of Oyo NANS JCC at the Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan.

It was learnt that the police arrested three of the executive members before the general secretary and the welfare director joined them at the station.

After writing their statements, the executives were released but the chairman and treasurer were detained.

They were still in detention as at the time of filing this report on Monday.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Asubiojo led NANS was petitioned for selling a bus belonging to the association.

“They sold the association’s bus. It was those who contested against him that petitioned the police.”

Mr Fadeyi confirmed that the two were still at the detention because they could not meet the bail conditions.

“They were arrested because there was a petition against them. They are still under investigation.

“They would have been released because it is a bailable offence, but they have not been released because they have not seen a surety that will stand for them. You know we cannot just release somebody. They have not seen sureties that will stand for them.”

