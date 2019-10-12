Four deaths, 14 auto crashes recorded in Ogun in one week

The car at the scene of the accident
Scene of an accident

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun has said that four deaths were recorded from 14 auto crashes within the state between October 6 and 12.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday by Babatunde Ajayi, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, TRACE, who said that 36 other people sustained various degrees of injuries in the accidents.

Mr Babatunde said the accidents involved three private cars, two private buses, four commercial cars, two motorcycles, one commercial bus, one medium truck and two heavy trucks.

The director stated that 63 people were involved in the crashes, out of which 36 persons (19 males, 17 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, while four persons (three males, one female) died.

He said that 23 people, who were involved in the 14 accidents, however, were rescued unhurt.

“45.73 per cent of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, 22.84 per cent by dangerous driving, 9.80 per cent by bad tyres, 2.45 per cent by driving against traffic and 19.18 per cent by other causes.

“44 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles were apprehended for 88 offences during the period under review.

“Our resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in Ogun state is being pursued vigorously and relentlessly such that no traffic offender shall go unpunished,” he said.

Read also: Tiv/Jukun Crisis: NYSC redeploys corps members serving in affected communities

The director said that statistics provided was from reports of officials of TRACE corps in areas covered only

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Mr Ajayi said that TRACE Corps Commander, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, appreciated the unflinching support of the ‘Traffic Whistle-Blowers’ in the state, who promptly inform the agency whenever there were incidents of auto crashes on the highways.

He appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic rules and remember that ‘’the road is patient but does not forgive.’’

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.