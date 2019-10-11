Ex-Hajj Commission Boss, Liad Tella, 3 Others to be Honoured in Osun

Related News

A former National Commissioner of the National Hajj Commission and renowned journalist, Liad Tella, is to be honoured in Iwo, his hometown of Osun state, come Saturday as the new Asiwaju Adinni (Leader of the Faithful).

Mr Tella, who was also at one time an editor with the defunct National Concord newspapers and Managing Director of The Monitor, will be honoured along other prominent sons and daughter of the ancient city.

Others to be honoured include a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Khalid Gbadebo Badrudeen; a former Acting Account General in Osun state, AbdulWaheed Olajire Ayinla and a businesswoman, Samirat Abidemi Oriolowo.

Mrs Oriolowo is the mother of the serving senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Adelere Oriolowo.

According to a statement by the Chairman of the event committee planning committee, Jiire Ayinla, the honours being bestowed on the personalities are in recognition of their respective contributions to the growth of Islam and the ancient city.

Mr Tella had at one time served as chairman of the state broadcasting service as well as the state hajj commission.

Expected at the occasion are the Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola; the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and the Oluwo of Iwo, AbdulRasheed Akanbi.

The statement also quoted Mr Tella as saying that the honour would not only further encourage him on his support for all Islamic activities in the city but also on humanitarian services throughout Osun State.

“I fill fulfilled this is coming at this stage of my retirement. After decades of meritorious services in the public and private sectors, one is happy that community service is beckoning,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am more than prepared to spend the rest of my life impacting on lives, mentoring young ones and ensuring harmony in our state.”

