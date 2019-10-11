University student still missing three days after flood

Related News

The search for the body of a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State, Doyinsola Motunrayo, three days after she was reportedly washed away by flood, is yet to yield results.

An aged woman who was swept by the flood, but was rescued, has been reported dead due to complications from the incident.

A downpour which lasted for about eight hours on Monday aggravated floods in the town of Akungba Akoko, particularly in areas bordering the university, causing severe damages.

A student at the university and resident of the flooded area, who identified himself as Adeyemo said “the flood poured into her room and she got washed away as she tried to escape from the rushing water”.

Although the school authorities and the state government have presumed the female student dead, her body is yet to be found.

Search continues

Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State command, Femi Joseph, has also confirmed that the search for the body of the female student is still ongoing.

A statement signed by the Acting Registrar of AAUA, Opeolu Akinfemiwa, said the institution was still making efforts were to find the missing student.

“The University is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to find the missing student,” the statement said.

“Divers and other volunteers have been sought to search the path of the river in a bid to find the missing undergraduate.”

Meanwhile the Ondo State House of Assembly, has waded into the calamity, calling on the Ministry of Environment and relevant agencies to rise up to the challenges posed by the recent flooding in the state.

The speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, had raised the matter at plenary on Wednesday, drawing attention to the need for action in Akungba Akoko.

Members of the house also sympathised with the families of the affected persons, and urged the state government to take urgent steps to avert a reoccurrence.

The house also summoned the Commissioner of Environment to appear before it to explain actions that are required to deal with the situation.