Three injured as building collapses in Lagos

Three injured as building collapses in Lagos
Three injured as building collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building at Sharks Squad on Lekki Expressway collapsed at about 7:14 p.m on Thursday injuring at least three people, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the collapsed building was under construction, and three people had been rescued.

“The three people sustained various degrees of injuries and they have been treated and discharged,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said there was no death recorded, while officials were still working and monitoring the situation at the site.

He, however, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), as well as the Ministry of Solid Material Testing Agency And Physical Planning had been informed for further investigation.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.