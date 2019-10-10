Two brothers remanded in prison for allegedly beheading teenager

A court used to illustrate the story
Two brothers, Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji, were, on Thursday remanded in prison by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos for allegedly beheading a teenage boy.

The duo were said to have cut off the boy’s head for the purpose of selling it at a sum of N200,000.

Messrs Saheed, 19 and Ayodeji, 20, who reside at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Lagos State prosecutor, Tunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on November 27, 2018, at 8.30 p.m. at an uncompleted building in Sapati town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

He said the defendants cornered one Joseph Makinde, who was sent on an errand by one of their neighbours, lured him into an uncompleted building, and killed him.

He said the defendants cut off the head of the victim in order to sell it at a sum of N200,000.

Mr Sunmonu said the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in prison and appealed for a speedy trial.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, consequently, remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case until November 18 and 19 for trial. (NAN)

