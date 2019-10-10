Road construction disrupts water supply in Lagos – Official

Related News

The Lagos State Water Cooperation (LWC) has ascribed the activities of road construction to the challenge of water supply in Apapa, Lagos.

The Manager, Corporate Communication of LWC, AbdulRazak Anifowoshe, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr Anifowoshe said the challenge was reviewed during the stakeholders meeting with Apapa residents and Lagos Water Corporation, South West Region, at the Apapa Local Government secretariat.

Representing the LWC Managing Director/CEO, Muminu Badmus, the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Service (ETS), Suraj Ijaiya, said the purpose of the meeting was to keep the residents of Apapa of Lagos abreast on the situation of water supply in the area.

Mr Ijaiya said the challenge of water disruption in the area and adjoining communities is as a result of the ongoing activities of road construction in the area.

He added that the Dangote Group had contracted an Apapa Road Construction to Hi-Tech Construction Company, which has resulted in a threat to water supply in the area.

“Due to the ongoing road construction in Apapa, there has been water disruption in the area, as a result of water leakages, damages to water pipes, mains and other water facilities in the area.

“The affected roads/streets are Wharf road, Liverpool road, Warehouse road, Creek road, Marine road and Burma road, among others.

“Also the activities have affected the corporation largely, resulting to non-revenue from water, as LWC is losing million gallons of water daily.

“The corporation has cried to the Hi-tech construction company for reimbursement/fixing and repair of the pipes, and other damages to LWC facilities, but nothing is forthcoming,” Mr Ijaiya said.

The executive director of LWC urged the residents to please stand up to their right of water enjoyment by asking the construction company to fix the leaks and other damages so that they can continue to enjoin water supply in the area.

However, he assured that the corporation would sustain water supply to Lagos residents but urged them to pay their water bills as when due.

He further explained that the corporation had installed water meters in some areas of the state, yet the public is not paying, noting that the corporation’s service is not profit venture/business.

Mr Ijaiya also called for customers’ attitudinal change towards the settlement of water bills, adding that LWC is improving to expand supply to meet the ever-increasing demand of Lagos.

He said the residents should work together with the corporation to achieve its aims and objectives.

He, however, reassured the Apapa residents that the corporation is ever committed in providing potable water supply in Lagos, and enjoined the general public to support the CLWC by paying their bills regularly.

A resident of Apapa Community Development Area (CDA), Bakare Rufai, expressed his disappointment with the shortage of water supply in the area and urged the corporation to expand its supply, through more pipes/mains extension to meet the demands.

Another resident, Keshinro Ajibola, condemned the activities of the construction company towards water disruption in Apapa and other adjoining communities, as the importance of water cannot be overemphasised.

Mr Ajibola explained that before the emergence of road construction in the community, there had been regular water supply in major areas, though, not every street, enjoined the corporation to extend potable water to other areas, and replace the old pipes mains.

He appealed to LWC to solve the water problem by supplying clean, clear and safe water, adding that water from the informal sector cannot be guaranteed compared to LWC potable water.

The LWC South East Region Business Manager (RBM), Oluranti Taiwo, assured the residents of improvements in service delivery and appealed to residents to help the corporation to serve them better, as potable water is not free.

(NAN)