Banker jailed one year for fraud in Osogbo

The banker that was jailed for fraudYetunde Adewunmi
Yetunde Adewunmi

A Divisional High Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday jailed a 51-year-old banker, Yetunde Adewunmi, for conspiracy and fraud.

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Ms Adewunmi was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by Justice Peter Lifu on the one-count amended charge.

The name of the bank was not mentioned in the statement.

According to the EFCC, investigations revealed that the convict used her position as a staff of a new generation bank in Ile Ife, Osun State, to forge two identity cards for Abayomi Onalaja, an internet fraudster, to enable him cash two Western Union transactions received from his foreign victims.

”She was said to have benefited N236,736 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Six, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Six Naira) from the illegal dealings.

The EFCC said it had earlier filed against her a five-count charge bordering on money laundering but later amended it to one-count after agreeing to a plea bargain option with her.

The anti-graft agency said her offence is contrary to Section 27(2) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015.

At the court hearing, she, however, pleaded guilty to the charge and was accordingly convicted.

The prosecution counsel, Shamusuddeen Bashir, had earlier asked the court to accept the conditions of the plea bargain, which included restitution of the proceeds of the crime and as well confirmed that the Commission had indeed received the sum.

Justice Lifu sentenced Ms Adewunmi to one-year imprisonment

