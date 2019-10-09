FUOYE Killings: Father of slain student petitions Gbajabiamila

Related News

The family of Oluwaseyi Kehinde, a student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), who was one of those allegedly shot dead by the police during a recent protest, has petitioned the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to investigate the unlawful killing.

The family, through the victim’s father, said the killing, which arose from the unprofessional conduct of the policemen, was a great injustice and should be investigated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how two students of the institution, Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua, were killed by police bullets during a protest on September 10.

Many other students were also injured when the students protested poor electricity supply in Oye and Ikole Ekiti.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, was also attacked during the protest.

The protest turned violent after a police officer attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy slapped a student leader, witnesses told this newspaper then.

Despite the fatalities, the police in Ekiti claimed its officers did not fire any shot.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi had, in a subsequent broadcast, expressed government’s regrets at the violence.

He promised to ensure those found culpable are brought to book.

Mr Fayemi said he was waiting for the reports of separate investigations by the FUOYE management and the police before taking any action.

Petition

The father of the deceased, Dada Adedayo, in a petition dated September 23, addressed to Mr Gbajabiamila called on the House of Representatives, to investigate the killing.

The family said it was pathethic Kehinde, who never participated in the protest, was shot by a stray bullet and died immediately.

The family described the slain student as one of the “future Stars of the state sent to the grave at an early age for an unlawful and unjustifiable reason”.

They also maintained that the death of their son “was caused by lapses and conduct of the security details attached to the Wife of the Governor”.

Mrs Fayemi has denied any wrongdoing.

Below is the petition

23rd September, 2019

The Speaker.

Federal House of Representative

National Assembly Complex,

Abuja.

Sir,

APPEAL FOR THE INVESTIGATION OF THE UNLAWFUL KILLING OF DADA KEHINDE OLUWASEYI BY THE NIGERIA POLICE IN OYE EKITI, EKITI STATE.

I write for the family of Mr. DADA Adedayo Emmanuel, father of one, DADA Oluwaseyi Kehinde (late), Male, 23yrs, indigene of Usi, Ido-OSi Local Government Area and a 100 level Student in the Department of Crop Science and Horticulture, Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State.

On Tuesday, 10th September, 2019 in Oye-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area, Ekiti State, Kehinde was killed by stray bullets fired indiscriminately from the guns of trigger happy Policemen attached as Security Details to the Wife of the State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

Kehinde is one of the Future Stars of the State but sent to the grave at an early age for an unlawful and unjustifiable reason. Kehinde left Usi Ekiti that early morning for Campus but ran into Chaos and in the cause of escaping to a nearby house, he was hit by a stray bullet on his right eye and died immediately.

Kehinde was said to have refused participating in the protest which was while he came to Usi-Ekiti on Sunday, 8th September, 2019. He had to leave for School when a custodian of the key to his room called requesting him to come for his key and that, the protest was concluded while participants have returned to their respective hostels and abode.

The need to investigate the circumstances surrounding this extra judicial and unlawful killing cum unprofessional conduct of this Killer policemen was necessitated by the fact that; the said police personnel were members of the security team of the State First Lady who accompanied her to the venue of a programme being organized by her Office across Local governments in the State.

The protest started in the early hours of the day and the visit of the first lady could have been diverted or cancelled to avert what later happened if she was adequately briefed on the security situation by her aides. It was equally gathered that, the Chief Security Officer to the Governor (C.S.O) was on ground during the protest appealing to the Students to maintain decorum.

The said C.S.O. led various units of the police (including the Counter Terrorism Unit) to the town while the protest was ongoing and the protest was called off some hours later before the arrival of the First lady. The arrival of the first lady motivated the students to gather once more to present their plight at the venue of her programme. The behaviour of the First lady and her accomplices was said to have angered some citizens who may have participated in the peaceful protest and this led to the unprofessional handling of the situation.

There are contradicting claims on the happenings on the said date, but the decision of the police to use maximum force of shooting sporadically at the Students as available on various social media platform substantiate the claim that, the police were directed by a Superior Authority to aim the protesting Students and treat them as hostile element to the First Lady. These acts led to the death of two indigenous Students while many were said to have been injured. Among the dead, was our Son, DADA Kehinde Oluwaseyi whose death is believed to have being caused by lapses and conduct of the said security operatives particularly the Wife of the Governor.

The Members of the Family are deeply sorrowed by this development and appreciate the condemnation from the State governor and his Wife. We are also concerned by ill treatment of the incident by the Police Authority knowing the fact that, the actions of their personnel fell below globally acceptable standard operational practice and procedure of Security agencies.

We therefore request the honourable House as good representatives of the people of the State to; Commence detailed investigation on this development and the issues surrounding the incidence in order to determine the remote and actual cause of the sad development and forestall measures within the capacity of the state to avert future similar occurrences as we all know that, the State belongs to all of us and what happens therein is of importance to us.

Help compel the Police Authority to do the needful on the need to investigate the actions if their personnel on the fateful date in line with Standard Operational Practice and Globally Acceptable Standard On the rules Guiding the use of Fire Arms as regard Protective Security and other functions of police personnel. Prosecute all parties who where found culpable for known area of default particularly the condemnable acts of the police personnel involved in the act.

Ensure the payment of Compensation to the families of the Dead and surviving Victims’ of the incidence.

Dada Morakinyo Adedayo