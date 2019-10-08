Police arrest 33-year old man for allegedly raping 7-year old girl

Related News

The police have arrested a 33-year old man, Olabowale Samuel, in Ogun State for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl (name withheld).

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Tuesday said the suspect was arrested on October 4, following a report by the father of the victim.

He said the father complained at Sagamu Police Station that he came back from work in the evening to discover that the pant of his daughter was stained with blood.

“On enquiry, the victim informed him that it was the suspect who lives in the next building that lured her into his room and sexually abused her.

“The victim, whose mother has separated from the father, was left in care of the neighbour in the house who did not know the time when the suspect lured her to his house,” the police said.

The police spokesperson said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that the victim has been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment.

The commissioner of police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.