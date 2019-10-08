Six days after, FRSC yet to recover accident victims from Ososa river

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has yet to recover the corpses of victims six days after a bus plunged into Ososa river on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

NAN reports that a vehicle with a full load of passengers heading to Ijebu Ode from Sagamu plunged into Ososa River while attempting to overtake other vehicles on the bridge on Wednesday.

Mr Oladele said the continuous rainfall around Sagamu and Ijebu Ode had made the recovery of the corpses and bus difficult for the FRSC divers.

He said the level of water in the river had continue to rise above the normal level when there was no rain, adding that this hindered the rescue operation.

“We will continue to search for them to ensure that their corpses were recovered from the river,” he said.

He advised the people to enter buses at registered motor parks with manifest so that such information could be used to send messages to their relatives when accidents occur.

The FRSC boss also said no relatives of the last week accident victims had reported that any of their family members were missing.
(NAN)

