Lagos Assembly passes vote of confidence on Speaker

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was sequel to an urgent matter of public importance raised by Tunde Braimoh representing Kosofe Constituency II during plenary.

Mr Braimoh said the speaker had done well since he assumed office with his leadership style and people oriented motions and bills that had positively affected the lives of the people of the state.

“I, Tunde Braimoh, representing the good people of Kosofe Constituency II, hereby move that a vote of total confidence be passed on the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa,” he said.

Also speaking, the Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu I, said for the executive to accomplish good things it must have good legislature.

Mr Agunbiade said the legislature could not be successful without good leaders, which was headed by the speaker.

He said it was unanimous that Mr Obasa, who he called the symbol of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had been very impressive.

“Since the tenure is not ending today it means you still need to do more work. I pray that God will give you more wisdom and more grace to do the work,” he said.

Commenting, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe I, said the House and Mr Obasa stand above common standard of excellence.

“You are bold, and courageous. You have been insistent that the parliament must go beyond the common standard of excellence.

“You cannot buy experience, you have got this over the years, and no one can buy it in the market.

“We are behind you as you have been elected by us and sovereignty belongs to the people. On behalf of the people of Epe Constituency I, I would say that we are behind you,” he said.

On his part, Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti Osa II, described Mr Obasa as a role model, and a trail blazer.

Mr Yishawu said Mr Obasa had taken the assembly to new heights and that his depth of knowledge was high.

He said his understanding of the economy of Lagos State as former chairman of the House Committee on Budget was second to none.

In his contribution, Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I, stated that the speaker was courageous and believed in the cause of the House and in that of the state.

“You can be very stubborn, but it is always for a cause. The House is above an individual or anybody.

“Out of the three arms of government only the legislature was not regarded, but you have raised the bar, so you can continue to be stubborn,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, said he aligned with all the accolades being showered on the speaker.

Mr Eshinlokun attested that the House was doing very well in the 9th Assembly, adding that this was due to the speaker’s leadership.

While wishing the speaker well, he said this was just the beginning of many trails that the 9th Assembly under the leadership of Mr Obasa would blaze.

In his comments, Rotimi Olowo, representing Shomolu I, said he could attest to speaker Obasa’s administrative acumen, adding that he had done a lot to make the lawmakers visible in their constituencies.

Mr Olowo said Mr Obasa had made them relevant among their people through the stakeholders meeting.

“The training you exposed us to have also improved us as members of the House.

“The movement of Lagos State to the next level has also shown your good leadership style.

“You always want to ensure that Lagos State is not enmeshed in debts.

“You have sponsored bills and motions through proxies in the House.

“You are a selfless man as you ensure that you defended the autonomy of both the legislature and the judiciary.

“You even discussed this with President Muhammadu Buhari. You are a self-made man, you are a selfless man and a great man,” he stated.

Other lawmakers also took turns to speak on the matter and eulogised the speaker for his leadership style.

Responding, the speaker thanked the members for their comments.

Mr Obasa stressed that all what the lawmakers had said would not have been possible without their support.

“You have been able to sustain the House as being above common standard of excellence.

“In the past, people used to come to the assembly once, but now people have been coming twice, three times, four times and even five times.

“It means we have all been doing well which is why people have been returning us.

“We have contributed a lot to the the development of democracy. I want to urge you all to continue to do your best for the state,” he said.

The speaker thanked all those that had been pointing his attention to areas of importance including the staff of the assembly.

He promised to continue to protect the interest of the lawmakers and that of the assembly generally.

